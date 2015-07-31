9 Reasons Why I Have a Man Crush on Conor McGregor (And Your Guy Probably Does, Too)

Joshua David Stein
Jul 31, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed-martial arts fighter nicknamed The Notorious. He might be the best fighter of all time—it's hard to say. Anyway, I'm obsessed with him and also it is likely the man in your life is, too. Why? Quite simply, he's the man we all want to be. (Kinda. Part of me hates him because he talks so much trash. But part of me hates me too so...) Here are nine reasons why:

1. He can rock a murse (aka, a "man purse").

Enjoying this Saturday's winnings in advance.

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

2. Beard, body, tattoos.

5 days and I pull the trigger.

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

3. We all wish we could do splits but have, like, a million other things and responsibilities in our life. Stretching takes a lot of time.

Just know that it is business as usual up here at the top. See you all on July 11th.

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

4. Subtle use of camo pants. No break. French cuff. Nice combo.

I am thinking no socks today. @davidaugustclothing

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

5. Can do cool things with rings (and isn't distracted by that dude peepin' in the background).

Gymnastic rings in Santa Monica.

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

6. Because this happened to him. That never happens to me when I flex in my underwear.

Truly grateful for every single person supporting me! Tomorrow I raise the gold for my country!

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

7. He can pull off a newsie look.

Think I will fuck the hate and go full Granda style with my Paddy hat today. #GrandaStyle

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

8. He can talk trash like this. Which makes me hate him a little (see intro) but obviously also totes jelz. Also, he probably never says "jelz." Or "totes." So... I guess I'll stop too.

9. He moves like this and looks great in slow motion

