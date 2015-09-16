Are You Into the Man Bun? Sound Off in Our Poll and Tell Us!

Never has the world been quite so divisive over a hairstyle since the ongoing blondes vs. brunettes debate. Chalk it up to the Jared Leto effect, but after the star brought the trend to the Golden Globes red carpet last year, everyone from Harry Styles to the hipsters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn have jumped on the bandwagon. Opinions on the look have been pretty varied, and we get the hype—some can definitely pull it off and make us swoon while doing so, but unfortunately, we don't live in an ideal world where every guy is Jared Leto. The New York Times recently ran a piece testifying to the style's staying power, and prompted readers took to social media to sound off on their opinions, with some even comparing it to the cringe-worthy mullet trend of the '80s. "I want to walk around Brooklyn with a pair of scissors, and snip off every man bun I come across," one user wrote, perhaps inspired by the viral Stop the Knot video released earlier this year. We want to know: where do you stand on the man bun debate? Tell us by voting in our poll below!

