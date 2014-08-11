Mamma Mia! Check Out Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Lace Maternity Jumpsuit

If there's one family that can get away with eschewing every kind of social and sartorial norm in favor of making their own rules, it's the Kardashians. And this past weekend in Bridgehampton, N.Y., that proved to be the case for oldest sister Kourtney, who donned a skintight white lace jumpsuit (Made for Pearl, $475; Dash boutiques) for the Women's Health Party Under the Stars soirée. Kardashian, who is expecting her third child in the fall, showed off her growing belly in the curve-hugging number, which featured a plunging neckline, cap sleeves, and flared legs--not exactly your typical maternity wear.

Kourtney and her partner Scott Disick, her two children Mason and Penelope, and her younger sister Khloé have been in the Hamptons this summer filming their new Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. The posh area has proved to be a veritable maternity runway for Kourt, who has showed us that after two children, she knows her way around a baby bump.

