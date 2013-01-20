Mallory Hytes Hagan on Her Miss America Makeup: "I Did It Myself!"

Over-the-top makeup tends to be a pageant standard, but the new Miss America Mallory Hytes Hagan challenged that idea with her smoky eye and tinted lip—and she did it herself! "I was happy because [Artistry's global makeup artist] Rick DiCecca told me he loved my makeup, and it was such a compliment because I had to do it myself!," Hagan told InStyle.com. "It's a Catch-22 since there are HD cameras filming us, but we're also on stage under the lights for the judges. I tried to find a balance between having just enough for the stage, but not too much for the camera." But to Hagan and the Miss America organization, beauty is more than just what you see on the outside. "The person who runs for Miss America needs to be relateable to everyone, and I think the pageant world is evolving in that way," she added. "We're really looking for well-rounded women who represent what we're trying to do, which is promote education, the Children's Miracle Network, and our personal platforms." All in a day's work!

