Malin Akerman Debuts an Edgy ’Do at an Emmys After-Party

Malin Akerman is the latest star to jump on the short hair trend. The actress debuted her daring new haircut at the HBO Emmys after-party on Monday night in Los Angeles, and we got the inside scoop!

Akerman, who chopped her blond locks only five hours before the bash, said that a cropped style has been a long time coming. "I've always wanted short hair, but I've never been brave enough to do it. I just felt like I wanted to do it and give it a shot," she told InStyle.com. The edgy haircut resembles a faux hawk, with shaved sides and a slightly longer top. "[It feels] amazing and freeing. I love it! I finally feel like I have a haircut that represents me."

Akerman wasn't the only one partying it up at the HBO party. Winners and nominees alike including Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Aaron Paul, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Julianna Margulies, Lizzy Caplan, and Lena Dunham were all in attendance. Vergara and Hyland spent the night on the dance floor, celebrating their best comedy series win for Modern Family together by dancing to Pitbull and R. Kelly and taking photos of each other.

—With reporting by Heather Newgen