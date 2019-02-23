What is Malika Haqq's Net Worth?

Malika Haqq was one of the first people to speak out after news of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods broke. It's not surprising, since she's known Khloé Kardashian since they were 15. That two-decade strong friendship has been well-documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so fans of the show know just how loyal she is to the first family of reality. That connection certainly doesn't hurt when Haqq is looking to find work. Thanks to brand collabs, movies, and modeling, CelebrityNetWorth reports that Haqq's hard work has amounted to about $600,000.

Khloé met Haqq back when they were teenagers, which is how their friendship and developing partnership started. Malika was dating one of her best friends and the two clicked instantly.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Malika Haqq Are Throwing the Most Shade at Jordyn Woods on Their "Girls' Trip" with Khloé

"Malika was dating one of my male best friends. He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off," she wrote on her blog. "One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah have been my best friends ever since." Who is Khadijah? She's Malika's twin sister and has also appeared on KUWTK.

Malika has another connection to the Kardashians. According to Cosmopolitan, she dated Rob. Briefly. Her dating history also includes another reality-TV luminary: Ronnie from The Jersey Shore.

Currently, Malika is focusing her energy on modeling and acting. Back in 2005, she played Penny in the superhero comedy Sky High. She's also banking on her social media presence. She's partnered with PrettyLittleThing and often posts pics of herself wearing the brand. Malika is also using her BFF status for other projects. She and Khloé teamed up for Becca Cosmetics's BFF collection, which launched in late 2018. Way before that, she was Khloé's assistant, but that didn't last long.

RELATED: So, Tristan Thompson Is Reportedly Worth Millions

RELATED: This Is Why Kylie Jenner's More Hurt Over the Tristan Drama Than Khloé Kardashian

Malika's most notable trait may be her steadfast loyalty to Khloé. The feeling is mutual, too. When trolls started to comment on Malika's Instagram page, writing, "GIRL BYE!!!!! If it wasn't for Khloé you would be a nobody ... wait who are you agin [sic]," Khloé stepped up.

"We are all entitled to our own opinions. And yes, love, you may have yours. But no need to be cruel when life is negative enough. But if it wasn't for Malika then who knows where I would be emotionally," Khloé wrote. "She's been my BFF since we were children. Loyalty and love means more to me than anything else ever could. Fame is fleeting. Malika is not."