Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Basically Confirms Tristan Thompson Cheated with Jordyn Woods

ICYMI, Tristan Thompson is in hot water (again) for cheating on Khloé Kardashian. But this time strikes close to home, as he's alleged to have cheated with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods.

Apparently, a writer from Hollywood Unlocked was at Tristan's house this weekend and witnessed the alleged scandal go down. And Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq pretty much just spilled the tea, confirming that the reports are true with a few choice words on Instagram.

First, Haqq slid into the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked's post revealing the news, and wrote: "STRONG FACTS" in all caps. Not to mention that Kardashian herself also responded with several shouting emojis.

But Malika didn't stop there. In a meme poking fun at Thompson's most recent tryst, Haqq wrote, and then deleted, a comment that said, "These hoes ain't loyal."

On Tuesday evening, Tristan denied the cheating rumors by tweeting, "FAKE NEWS," in reference to the newly-surfaced reports. However, it seems like Khloé and her camp strongly disagree.