Malia and Sasha Obama Look So Grown Up in This Rare Family Photo

It's hard to believe an entire decade has passed since Barack Obama was inaugurated into the White House — a time when his daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, were just little girls.

Now, ten years later, the Obama sisters are all grown up and the proof is in a new family photo posted by their mother, Michelle, in celebration of Thanksgiving. "From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving," she captioned a rare snapshot of the former first family.

The photo appears to have been taken before Michele and Barack's youngest daughter left for prom back in May. Posing in between her parents, Sasha looks stunning in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching smoky eye. Meanwhile, Malia — who is almost as tall as her father — opted for a more relaxed ensemble, wearing a minidress and minimal makeup.

Hours after Michelle's post, Barack gave an update on the family's Thanksgiving day plans on Instagram. "Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love," Barack wrote alongside a picture of the family of four passing out canned goods at a local shelter.

RELATED: 15 Times Sasha Obama Dressed Just Like Her Mom

"From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving," he concluded.

This year, with Sasha and Malia both enrolled in college, we imagine the Obamas are just grateful for everyone to be together — if only for a few days.