Malia Obama Goes for a Run Around Harvard After Move-In Day

Malia Obama isn’t shying away from exploring the Harvard University campus.

Just after the school's official freshman move-in day, the 19-year-old student went for a summer run around Cambridge, Mass., on Wednesday. For her outing, Obama kept it sporty in a white tee, gym shorts, and sneakers.

RYMI/Backgrid

Malia has obviously taken cues from mom and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who made fitness and health a priority during her eight years in the White House. Remember all the times she told us to eat our vegetables?

On Tuesday, Michelle and dad Barack Obama, both Harvard Law graduates, helped move their eldest daughter into her room like proud parents. Since then students on campus have appeared to keep their cool.

Malia's first semester seems like it's off to a super healthy start.