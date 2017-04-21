Malia Obama Makes the Case for a $55 Pair of Classic Kicks

Another day, another too-cool look for Malia Obama. The former first daughter was spotted making her way to her New York City internship at the Weinstein Company Thursday looking every bit the part of a hip college student.

Malia—who's still enjoying a gap year before starting Harvard University in the fall—appeared to be getting a head start on the college campus aesthetic in a pair of dark leggings, Converse high-tops ($55; zappos.com), a gray heather TNA for Aritzia hoodie ($75; us.aritzia.com), and a charcoal denim jacket. The 18-year-old styled her long, ombre locks in a low messy bun, and seemed to go makeup-free for a day in the movie exec's fuss-free office. She completed her co-ed look with a vintage black and brown backpack slung effortlessly over one shoulder.

PHOTOS: Malia Obama's Cool-Girl Street Style

We're seriously impressed by the former White House resident's transformation into cool-girl style icon. Recently, Malia was spotted rocking a trifecta of '90s necessities in the Big Apple that still has us seeing stars: a multicolored windbreaker, mom jeans, and a pair of Adidas Superstars.