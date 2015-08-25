Malia Obama Wears the Perfect Denim Dress Post-Vacation

Malia Obama is one fashionable teen. The 17-year-old showed off her youthful sense of style earlier this week as she returned to the White House following a family vacation in Martha's Vineyard, where she was accompanied by her parents Barack and Michelle Obama along with her 14-year-old sister Sasha.

For the homecoming, Malia chose a summery two-tone denim dress, which featured thin spaghetti straps and a flared skirt. The First Daughter paired the frock with leather sandals and a few delicate gold necklaces.

One thing's certain: Malia definitely inherited her mom's sartorial prowess. For more of her best outfits, take a look at how her style has transformed over the years in our gallery now.

