This Angelina Jolie Movie Has a Sequel in the Works

There's good news, my pet: A sequel to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent is reportedly in the works at Disney.

According to Deadline, Linda Woolverton has signed on to pen the script and Joe Roth, who produced the first film, will return. The big question is: Will Jolie reprise her role as the horned witch? As of now, the actress, who starred in and executive produced the 2014 film, is being kept "in the loop" on the sequel.

The original film grossed nearly $760 million worldwide and helped launch the trend of adapting animated classics into live-action films at Disney. A retelling of Cinderella followed Maleficent, and live-action versions of Mulan, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, are all in the works at the studio.

Jolie has expressed her enjoyment of her turn as the classic villain, who had quite a complex back story and her time. "I loved being Maleficent," Jolie told Entertainment Weekly last year. "I was quite sad to put my staff down and put my horns away because somehow, she just lives in a different world." Well, hopefully Jolie will return to that world soon—horns and all.

