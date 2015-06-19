Watch the First Trailer for the Malala Yousafzai Documentary

With all that she has experienced in her life, it is hard to believe that Malala Yousafzai is only 17 years old. An outspoken teenage activist for girls' education rights, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 and then received the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize (along with children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi) at the age of 16. Now she is at the center of a new documentary called He Named Me Malala. The film, by Davis Guggenheim (who directed An Inconvenient Truth), offers an inside look at the extraordinary young woman and her family's fight for education for young women all over the world.

The Malala Fund, the non-profit group Yousafzai founded that works to help young women through education, shared the first trailer on Facebook. The highlights the Taliban's attempt to take her life on a bus in her native Pakistan, her miraculous recovery, and her journey towards becoming a world-famous activist. But it also takes a look at her family life and shows her doing some of the normal things teenage girls do—like teasing her little brother and checking out pictures of her crush Roger Federer. Watch the trailer here:

The film's release in October will coincide with an international advocacy and fundraising campaign in partnership with the Malala Fund.

