The Making of Zac Posen's Collection for David's Bridal: See the Photos

Zac Posen’s first collection for David’s Bridal doesn’t come out until next February, but the designer is already giving a sneak peek at what to expect through his Instagram (@zac_posen). Lace, bows, tulle, satin covered buttons and pleats populate his feed, giving us a preview of the bridal, bridesmaids, and special occasion dresses to come. Click to preview the designs now—bridal styles will range from $850 to $1,350 and special occasions dresses for $195 to $225—and stay tuned for more updates as we gear up for the launch early next spring.