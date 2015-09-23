How Selfies Are Changing Your Beauty Products

It's a sign of the times when that flawless selfie of yours can impact more than just the confidence of whoever is stalking your Instagram. The year is 2015, and in addition to meeting standards that determine a makeup formula's long-wearing abilities, just about every product stashed on your vanity table must now pass the selfie test.

Brands like Smashbox, CoverGirl, Avon, and many more are now putting their products under the microscope of an iPhone 6 lens so that their newest launches can bring the airbrushed finish of that Valencia filter IRL, The New York Times reports. "We've got one type of consumer who is constantly taking pictures, and what really matters to her and her social group is how she looks in a selfie," CoverGirl's principal scientist Sarah Vickery tells the publication. "It's something we really have to pay attention to." Not surprisingly, creating the right balance for foundations and lipsticks in particular proves to be the most challenging, and if the finish doesn't stand up to the gaze of an iPhone or Android camera, it's a no-go.

Call us selfish, but if that new and improved mascara formula can help us look like a Kim Kardashian snap both on our Instagram feed and in the real world, then we're here for it. #Blessed

