See Which Concealers Pro Makeup Artists Use to Brighten Eyes on Your Favorite Celebs

Is your bathroom cabinet bursting with rejected concealers in not-quite-right shades and can't-cut-it formulas? Find your complexion cousin below and discover the fix for a fresher you.

Viola Davis

Jen Lowery / Splash News

For Davis’s deep brown skin with red undertones, pro Autumn Moultrie​ chooses a highlighting cream “that has a hint of gold in it to warm things up.”

Her pick: Diorskin Star Concealer in Mocha, $36; dior.com.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Stephen Smith/Sipa USA

Against Ellis Ross’s rich caramel complexion, a golden-brown concealer in a lightweight, luminizing formula evens things out without getting cakey, says pro Romy Soleimani​.

Her pick: By Terry Touch-Expert Advanced in Amber Brown, $47; beauty.com.

Mindy Kaling

Frederick Taylor/Broadimage

Combining this thick cover-up with eye gel yields creaseless camo, notes pro Carola Gonzalez, who adds that the warm, toffee-like hue won’t turn ashy or clash with Kaling’s olive undertones.

Her pick: Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer in SX11, $48; sephora.com.

Gina Rodriguez

Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Good morning! A golden-beige cream with a peach cast to it zaps any darkness in Rodriguez’s olive skin. “It’s buildable, so you can control the coverage,” says pro Carissa Ferreri.

Her pick: Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer in Medium, $25; sephora.com.

Maggie Q

To cover circles on warm, medium-toned complexions like Maggie Q’s, pro Mai Quynh says the safe bet is a concealer that’s “a halfshade lighter, with yellow undertones.”

Her pick: BareMinerals Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 in Light 2, $20; bareescentuals.com.

Jessica Chastain

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Pro Kristopher Buckle turns to a warmer shade of pale—soft beige—to neutralize the traces of pink in Chastain’s fair complexion. And with this specific stick, just one swipe does the trick.

Her pick: Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer in Ivory, $70; cledepeaubeaute.com.

Cate Blanchett

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Peachy-pink undertones in this formula mimic the soft pink ones in Blanchett’s alabaster skin,says pro Jeanine Lobell, while the liquid consistency provides coverage "without settling into fine lines."

Her pick: Giorgio Armani Maestro Eraser Concealer in 2, $42; giorgioarmanibeauty.com.

Scarlett Johansson

Splash News

You’d never know she has a baby at home. The warm hint of peach in this light, beige matte concealer counteracts dark circles with its brightness says makeup artist Quynh.

Her pick: Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Matte Concealer in Classic, $42; sephora.com.

