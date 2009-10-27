Make Your Own Fendi Baguette

Courtesy Photo; Courtesy of Fendi
Joyann King
Oct 27, 2009 @ 10:55 am

Calling all craft lovers! Fendi wants you to put your personal stamp on their ever-popular baguette, the iconic bag loved by Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and The City. The limited-edition Baguette Mezzo Punto includes a canvas baguette, needle, thread and how-to charts to help you embroider the logo—or whatever design you choose! The $995 do-it-yourself kit goes on sale November 30th at Limited Edition Experiences in Miami, where other designers like Proenza Schouler and Christian Dior will also be selling one-of-a-kind designs. Bienvenido a Miami!

