Make Your Little Black Dress Party-Ready... Just in Time for New Year's Eve!

Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com; FameFlynet Pictures
InStyle Staff
Dec 30, 2012 @ 2:00 pm

With 2013 just hours away, try this easy outfit idea to wear for your New Year's Even party: Wow-ify your Little Black Dress! We've compiled a list of our favorite accessories that can spruce up any LBD, like bright, color-contrasting bracelets (Sofia Vergara is a fan) and embellished black heels (like those worn by Jessica Alba). Click through the gallery to see more LBD-enhancing tricks!

MORE:Sofia Vergara’s Epic Emmys Diamonds5 Things We Love About SofiaSee Jessica’s Hairstyles On Yourself!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!