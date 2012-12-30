Make Your Little Black Dress Party-Ready... Just in Time for New Year's Eve!

With 2013 just hours away, try this easy outfit idea to wear for your New Year's Even party: Wow-ify your Little Black Dress! We've compiled a list of our favorite accessories that can spruce up any LBD, like bright, color-contrasting bracelets (Sofia Vergara is a fan) and embellished black heels (like those worn by Jessica Alba). Click through the gallery to see more LBD-enhancing tricks!

