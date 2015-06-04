Andreja Pejic & Jamie Chung Team Up for the Most Groundbreaking Makeup Campaign of the Year

Andreja Pejic and Jamie Chung are about to give you some major makeup inspiration with their latest gig! Last night in New York City, Make Up For Ever revealed the gorgeous ad campaign starring the duo, which is aptly-titled "Be Bold. Be Unexpected. Be You," promoting self-expression through the art that is makeup.

The partnership is an especially big milestone for Pejic, who is the first transgender woman to get a makeup contract. "Gosh, I'm still taking it all in! When I was little, I would dream about what it would be like to go out and live life as a woman. I would sit for hours and hours in bed just imagining, and I didn't care if I was cleaning toilets—if I were doing it as a woman, I'd be happy," she says. "So, to have made the transition and to be accepted and celebrated by such a great brand, it's incredible and I feel like it sets an example for so many others, and I'm thankful to Make Up For Ever for taking this brave step."

There have been whispers that Caitlyn Jenner might or might not have been signed to MAC cosmetics, HollywoodLife.com reports, and while that collaboration has not been confirmed, transgender acceptance, particularly in the beauty world, is something Pejic expects and hopes to see increase. "I think it's definitely something we're going to see a lot more of. It's about recognizing that the world is a diverse place—it's as diverse as the 42 different shades of the HD Foundation!" she says, laughing. "There's no reason that beauty and the beauty industry shouldn't reflect that, and I think the more people hear about these stories, the more awareness there is."

The ad images starring Pejic (photo at top) and Chung (photo above) each demonstrate three very distinct looks you'll defintely want pinned to your Makeup Inspiration Pinterest board, especially considering they've been created by makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who has worked with Lea Michele, Olivia Wilde, and Natalie Portman. To boot, the stars have each designed their own palettes armed with a quad of one-size-fits-all hues. Pejic drew inspiration from the tips and trends she picked up backstage at the many fashion week shows she has worked, while Chung drew from her own penchant for a sexy, smoky eye to curate the colors. "I'm big about my day look going into my night look," says Chung, who notes the earthy brown pan as her favorite shade out of the four. "It's really versatile."

Ads for the "Be Bold. Be Unexpected. Be You." campaign are set to roll out on July 16, with both palettes available at sephora.com and in Sephora stores on July 19, priced at $48 each. Even better, you have the chance to win a personalized makeup palette, along with $500 worth of Make Up For Ever beauty loot, by simply showing off your own handiwork. Starting July 16, create and socially share three of your boldest makeup looks inspired by the campaign. Once you've worked your best selfie angles, tag your photos with the #BeMakeUpForEver hashtag, and along with getting a digital shout-out from Chung, Pejic, and Inglessis, you could be one of the lucky winners to score some serious makeup swag.

