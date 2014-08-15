Make a Slip Dress Look Casual and Glam by Following Rihanna's Examples

Who knew a slinky slip dress could be both casual and dressy? Rihanna is known for pulling off daring ensembles (see: Her barely there CFDA awards gown), so it's no surprise that the singer has seemingly adopted the slip dress as her go-to uniform for summer nights on the town. What is surprising, however, is the way she manages to make this silhouette look casual and cool as well as completely glam.

Case in point, last Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. Rihanna wore a metallic gold floor-length Nasty Gal slip dress paired with sneakers for a look that had just the right amount of laid-back, California cool (above, left). On Thursday night in New York City, however, the singer did a sartorial 180, this time going glam in a silky black slip dress with white trim and a risqué side slit (above, right). Her black pumps, soft waves, and red lips added to the sophisticated and sexy vibe. One thing is certain: No matter how she wears her slip dresses (or other outfits, for that matter), she always seems to wear them with the perfect amount of confidence.

Want more Rihanna? See her best looks ever in our gallery now!