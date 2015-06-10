This New Foundation Will Take Your Selfie Game to a New Level  

Fun fact: By 2016, it's predicted that nearly all of our new mobile devices will have a camera equipped with 4K technology. While this may be good news for the vacation photos you upload to your Instagram, it could pose a problem for your selfies. Thanks to the super high-def camera, imperfections and enlarged pores could become emphasized, and let's be real—you can always tell when someone's #NoFilter selfie actually has been filtered more than a cup of coffee. Always ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big tech and beauty trends, Make Up For Ever has revamped their famed HD formula with the new Ultra HD Foundation, which will be available in both liquid and stick forms. Back in 2008, Make Up For Ever pioneered the HD makeup trend with the launch of their original foundation, and the 2015 update boasts more new features than the rumored iPhone 6S.

RELATED: Andreja Pejic and Jamie Chung Team Up for the Most Groundbreaking Beauty Campaign of the Year

The ultra-lightweight liquid is infused with finely-grained mica called sericite and pigments coated in amino acids to impart a glowing, translucent finish, while the hyaluronic acid spheres keep your complexion hydrated, extending the wear. The stick version also boasts the same ingredients, and can do double-duty as a cream contour stick, just be sure to go a few tones darker to create the illusion of a natural shadow. Even under the brightest lights and highest number of pixels, the foundation remains undetectable, and looks just like your own bare skin—but with the magic of Photoshop's blur tool applied. Start practicing your best angles now, and find both the stick and liquid formulas priced at $43 each in Sephora stores and at sephora.com starting in July.

PHOTOS: The Best Foundation Shades for Every Skin Tone