Boost Your Day With This Açaí Smoothie From Cindy Palusamy Of The Juicery

Refreshing and fruity, this beautiful brew helps you stay energized between meals. The key ingredient? The açaí berry, which is harvested from açaí palm trees native to the rainforests of South America. "The berry's deep purple color indicates a high level of antioxidants, which aid in protecting your skin," says The Juicery founder Cindy Palusamy who devised the recipe and released a gorgeously illustrated book, Juice. Blend. Taste. Make this smoothie a day ahead and give it a stir before drinking.

AÇAÍ SMOOTHIE

Serves 2 / Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2/3 cup unsweetened coconut water½ cup açaí juice1 cup blueberries½ medium banana, peeled1/3 cup ice cubes

Directions

Blend ingredients and serve.