Make This Decked-Out Kale Salad from Superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

As any clever cook knows, you consume everything with your eyes first. Case in point: this brilliant green salad, dancing with fresh mint and paper-thin radish coins, that's served up at wonder chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's ABC Kitchen in N.Y.C. "The slight bitterness of the kale is balanced by the sweetness of the currants," says Vongerichten, who swaps in other cheeses like manchego or Parmesan to suit individual tastes.

One cup of kale, by the way, contains only 33 calories and is packed with protein, brain-boosting vitamin B, heart-helping omega-3 fatty acids, and nutrients that help protect your eyes.

Kale Salad with Currants and Pecorino

Serves 4

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 bunch lacinato kale, stems discarded and leaves cut crosswise into ¼-inch ribbons½ cup shaved pecorino cheese3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juiceKosher saltFreshly ground black pepper1/3 cup pine nuts¼ cup currants3 medium radishes, thinly sliced½ serrano chili, thinly slicedMint leaves, both whole and sliced

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a large bowl, toss kale with ¾ of the pecorino, plus the olive oil and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Let sit for 10 minutes to tenderize the kale.

3. Meanwhile, place pine nuts in a metal pan; toast in the oven for 5 minutes until slightly browned. Transfer to a bowl; let cool.

4. Just before serving, sprinkle pine nuts, currants, radishes, chili, and mint over the kale, and toss. Garnish with the remaining pecorino.

