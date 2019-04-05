Maisie Williams Is Worried About This Major Part of Sophie Turner's Wedding

Even the badasses sweat the small stuff sometimes. When Entertainment Weekly met up with Maisie Williams at Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere last night, she was fretting over a detail of co-star Sophie Turner's wedding that's all too relatable. She explained to EW that she didn't know what to wear, but Turner assured her that she had nothing to worry about. Turner dropped some big news, revealing that Williams is going to be one of her bridesmaids, so the whole dress situation is going to be taken care of.

Not only is Williams going to be a bridesmaid, Turner added that she's actually going to be a maid of honor at the ceremony. Turner and her fiancé, Joe Jonas, haven't announced a date yet, though many outlets and Jonas himself are reporting that the festivities are set to go down this summer.

"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" Turner said after she found out Williams told EW she was trying to pick out a dress. "She's my maid of honor! One of two."

The choice isn't exactly surprising. The two have practically grown up together on the set of GoT, which started filming way back in 2011. Jonas was at the premiere, too, though he was definitely letting his fiancée have her time in the spotlight. It was a big deal for Turner, who said that she appreciated having her support system around, which meant having her on-screen sis and her fiancé around.

"It's just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on," she said of having Jonas at the event with her. "So, it's good. I’m so happy that he's here."

With the dress choice made for her, Williams is set to have a great time at the wedding, which is already set to be a little bit off-kilter. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jonas said that he expected his in-laws to be into soccer, but they're actually more into rugby, which could make for a very interesting pre-wedding bash.

"Now I have to figure that out and we're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game," Jonas said. "If all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be proud."

Something tells us that Williams may just join in on that. In an interview with The Telegraph, she said that she used to play the sport in school, giving her a leg up over all the Jonas brothers.