Maisie Williams's Hair Isn't Pink Anymore

Like so many things related to Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams's pink hair was not long for this world. At the show's season premiere event tonight, the actor debuted a new hue: purple.

Just as fans were getting used to her bubblegum-pink hair and her mastery of space buns, Williams dyed it a brand-new shade. She's still got the same blunt bangs, but the color's a major change. The purple's not quite pastel, not really neon, and a shift from the popular grayish lavender that has been so popular with celebs like Ariana Grande, Kelly Osbourne, Katy Perry, and Nicole Richie. Instead, it's somewhere between proper Rainbow Brite purple and My Little Pony violet.

It's a big, big shift from her cropped 'do for the show and her hair something she's spoken about before. In previous interviews, she's discussed why she went with such a huge shift after filming ended and it's totally relatable. After so many years of having absolutely no control over what her hair looked like, she wanted to really go there. But there was another reason: she wanted to take time for herself and dying her hair such an outrageous color would keep her from getting roles.

"I dyed it because I didn't want to work," Williams told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."

Her hair isn't the only thing that she says has held her back from taking roles. In an interview with The Irish Times, she said that her appearance was keeping her from a huge swathe of jobs, too. Because she's not what most people would consider traditionally beautiful, she doesn't get roles that call for super-sexy, vampy, bombshell actors.

"It's only now I'm starting to realize the characters that are available to me because of the way I look and the characters that aren’t available to me," she said. "It's a very shallow industry. And I don’t look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized."

She went on to say that while she admires those women, she — like so many of us — want to see more. She wants different bodies, different heights, and completely different looks than what's on the big screen today. Hopefully, she'll be a leader in that and continue to snag big-time roles.

"Don't get me wrong. I'm completely in awe of Hollywood’s leading ladies. I love looking at those totally jaw-droppingly beautiful women. But I think it's sad that you only get to see one type of beautiful on screen," she said.