Maisie Williams Is the Newest Member of the X-Men Universe

Meghan Overdeep
May 12, 2017 @ 9:15 am

Another day, another badass character for Maisie Williams.

Williams, the 20-year-old British actress who Game of Thrones fans know as the fearless, sword-wielding Arya Stark, is headed for the silver screen. And this time she's got more than her trusty Needle at her disposal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams is following in the footsteps of her GoT co-star Sophie Turner, and has joined the cast of the long-awaited X-Men spin-off, New Mutants. The flick reportedly will focus on the "angst-driven adventures of a diverse group of teens" with Williams playing the role of Wolfsbane, a Scottish girl struggling to come to terms with her ability to turn into a wolf. Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Witch and Split, will star alongside her as Magik, a Russian teen who can teleport.

New Mutants, which was greenlighted earlier this year, is set to begin production in July and has a scheduled release date of April 13, 2018. Williams wrapped filming on season seven of Game of Thrones in late February. We anxiously await her return as the youngest Stark girl on July 16.

