Maisie Williams Crashed a Random Game of Thrones Viewing Party

You have snacks, friends, and the Season 6 premiere of Game of Thrones on the TV, so what could make your viewing party even better? A surprise visit from Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, of course.
That’s what happened when a couple film students at UCLA responded to a tweet from Williams with a photo of their epic viewing party, complete with themed GoT snacks like Grey Worm’s Worms and Dragon Egg Cookies.
ANY @UCLA STUDENTS HAVING A VIEWING PARTY TONIGHT? TWEET A PICTURE OF YOUR PARTY USING #GameofThrones FOR A SURPRISE 😱— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 25, 2016
Thinking that they had won some HBO swag, the friends unwittingly invited Williams herself into their home for one unforgettable night.
The actress documented the whole thing on Instagram, from her initial tweet to a trip to the grocery store (even a Game of Thrones cast member doesn’t show up empty-handed) to the group's adorable surprised reaction and their epic themed treats. Keep scrolling to see the entire plan unfold.
(11/12) They were catching up on the last episode of Season 5 when I went in, and we all giggled nervously as we took pictures during the famous "shame" scene. I had the most amazing time, everyone was so welcoming and excited... Thanks to Mark, Kate and company for having us in your lovely flat. Enjoy the rest of Season 6.