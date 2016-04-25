Maisie Williams Crashed a Random Game of Thrones Viewing Party

You have snacks, friends, and the Season 6 premiere of Game of Thrones on the TV, so what could make your viewing party even better? A surprise visit from Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, of course.

That’s what happened when a couple film students at UCLA responded to a tweet from Williams with a photo of their epic viewing party, complete with themed GoT snacks like Grey Worm’s Worms and Dragon Egg Cookies.

ANY @UCLA STUDENTS HAVING A VIEWING PARTY TONIGHT? TWEET A PICTURE OF YOUR PARTY USING #GameofThrones FOR A SURPRISE 😱 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 25, 2016

Thinking that they had won some HBO swag, the friends unwittingly invited Williams herself into their home for one unforgettable night.

RELATED: 5 Game of Thrones Plot Changes Book Fans Can’t Get Over

The actress documented the whole thing on Instagram, from her initial tweet to a trip to the grocery store (even a Game of Thrones cast member doesn’t show up empty-handed) to the group's adorable surprised reaction and their epic themed treats. Keep scrolling to see the entire plan unfold.

(1/12) This commences my photo story. Earlier today I put this out to everyone on Twitter... I wanted to find some unsuspecting fans and surprise them with drinks and snacks before the premiere episode tonight... A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT

(2/12) I found a couple, Mark and Kate, film students, who were throwing a party at their apartment, with a few friends. So at 8pm we left the hotel to go get snacks. A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

(3/12) We saw (on Twitter) that Mark and Kate had already made Game of Thrones themed snacks, and decorated their apartment, but who doesn't love extra popcorn and crisps? A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:55pm PDT

(4/12) SNACKS DONE. We were on our way to surprise our lovely fans! A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT

(5/12) We could hear the party inside so we had to be REALLY quiet! A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

(6/12) Firstly, I met Mark. The buzzer was broken so Mark came down to let us in. After exhaling a "HOLY SHIT!", we hugged it out and he helped us inside. A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:59pm PDT

(7/12) Mark and I devised a cunning plan. He would enter first declaring that they had won the GoT swag (this was a ploy we made up to throw people off the scent) and I would follow after hoping and praying that everyone would actually recognise me. A video posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

(8/12) My favourite part is how excited they sound to win the swag, little did they know, I was just around the corner... A video posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

(9/12) They had the coolest Game of Thrones decorations, but this was my favourite. My money's on dead, it seems I'm outnumbered. A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

(10/12) I went there to surprise them with snacks, but when I got there, I found myself trying one of every single snack they had made. A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT