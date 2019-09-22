Maisie Williams Doesn't Have Pink Hair Anymore 

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Since Maisie Williams said goodbye to her Game of Thrones character Anya Stark, and finished filming scenes for the hit HBO series' final season in November 2018, she's experimented with dyeing her hair a handful of colors. Fans of the star have seen her go from pastel and cotton candy pink, to lilac, and blonde hair.

But now, Williams has gone back to her roots — quite literally. Her 2019 Emmy Awards prep included getting a new haircut and color before walking the red carpet with her GoT castmates one more time.

Instead of trying another pastel color, Williams has gone with a rich chocolate brown. The shade is similar to both the actress' natural color and her character's look on the show. And her new hairstyle is just as dramatic of a change. Williams cut her grown-out lob into a blunt bob that hits just right at the chin. She accessorized her new length with freshly trimmed choppy bangs.

Williams was known on GoT for changing faces. Now, she's known for changing her hair. If her show takes home any Emmy Awards tonight, maybe getting another new color is how she'll celebrate.