Maisie Williams Said Goodbye to 'Game of Thrones' With Another New Hair Color 

Image zoom Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A bad breakup, promotion, or moving to a new city are major life moments — and often, those moments can inspire dramatic hair changes. If you're Maisie Williams, a new hair color is a way of saying goodbye to the character you played for the past eight years.

Williams first started experimenting with her hair color last fall after she finished filming the final season of Game of Thrones. She shocked fans when she dyed her hair pastel pink in November 2018, and then once again when she showed up to the season eight premiere in April 2019 with a lilac coif.

RELATED: Maisie Williams's Hair Isn't Pink Anymore

And ahead of the final GoT episode on Sunday, Williams changed her hair color again. This time, she went blonde. She showed off her new look on Instagram, captioning the post with a simple black heart emoji.

While the blonde hair is a big departure from the pastel shades she's been wearing, it's likely the base color that's been underneath all of those rainbow shades. It's also not the only hair change she's made in the last week. Six days ago, she had orange hair with grown-out dark roots at a party.

Arya Stark was known for changing faces on Game of Thrones, but Maisie Williams is all about changing her hair. The girl may no longer be No One, but for now, she's definitely a blonde.