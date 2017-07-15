Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Finally Made Their Red-Carpet Debut 

We just love young love. (Wild, right?) So, our dreams were a bit dashed earlier today when Zendaya and Tom Holland laughed at rumors that they're an item. (Uh, sorry about that, guys.) But, never mind: red-carpet romance is real, and Maisie Williams is here to prove it.

At last night's Game of Thrones premiere, the young actress hit the red carpet and the after-party with her cute boyfriend Ollie Jackson. Now, the romance here is nothing new: back in 2016, Williams told InStyle UK that she'd been in the relationship for nearly a year.

However, this whole going-out-in-public-together thing is new. So, imagine our delight when Jackson took to Instagram to share photos of last night's outing.

"What can I say. I like the way you're put together," he sweetly wrote under a photo of himself and Maisie looking like a couple who owns at least one yacht.

What can I say. I like the way you're put together 🌶☠️ A post shared by OLLIE JACKSON (@olliejwckson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Wait, what does that crossbones emjoi mean in this context? In any case, the hot pepper we get. Williams did look pretty smokin' in her emerald-green Milly dress and towering Jimmy Choo sandals.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

And though Jackson isn't an actor, he took advantage of some star perks last night. Williams' stylist, Harriet Byczok, dressed Jackson to the nines in a dapper Joshua Kane tux.

GOT premier. - Styled by @harrietbyczok wearing @joshuakanebespoke A post shared by OLLIE JACKSON (@olliejwckson) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Applause emojis all around. And, um, a crossbones, we guess?