Magic Mike XXL Stars Make the Film's L.A. Premiere a Dance-Packed Affair 

At Thursday night's Magic Mike XXL premiere in L.A., fans quickly learned that clothing was optional once a troupe of male dancers hit the red carpet to show off their moves and muscles. While the film's stars Joe Manganiello, Channing Tatum, and Matt Bomer showcase their dancing skills on the big screen, Jada Pinkett Smith took the event as an opportunity to show off her own moves—by giving a “hip shake” in her Ermanno Scervino gown (below).

“We looked through a beautiful lookbook of his and we saw this dress and we both looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my gosh, that might be it.’ Love at first sight,” Pinkett Smith​ told reporters. The actress went on to explain how Tatum originally convinced her to join the movie.

“Channing, what he said to me was that he wanted to bring a sense of responsibility to this component of adult entertainment," Pinkett Smith​ said. "And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m down for that challenge. That’s a good challenge to take on,’” Really, how could anyone ever say ‘no’ to Tatum?

Tatum caught up with his co-stars at the premiere and stayed close to wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum (in sparkly Reem Acra, below), while Sofia Vergara raced down the carpet and was the first star inside the Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

And Vergara wasn’t the only star grabbing a seat to support Joe Manganiello. “I’ve been talking about this movie on The Talk for the last 9 months, so I feel like I’m having a baby today. A happy baby,” Aisha Tyler said at the event. “I’ve seen the first [movie] and I’m really good friends with two of the guys in the film, so I’m here to support them, Adam Rodriguez and Joe Manganiello.”

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais just enjoyed a grown-up night out without kids, joking that she had to hide her destination. “My kids were like, ‘What moving are you seeing?’ I’m like, ‘Nevermind. I’ll be back.’”

