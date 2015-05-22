The Magic Mike XXL Stars Show off Their Sexy Six-Packs in this New Poster

Is it hot in here? The newest poster for Magic Mike XXL has been released, and it features more sexy six-packs than we ever thought possible.

The photo showcases five of the movie's cast members—Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, and Adam Rodriguez—who all flex their rock-hard abs in the shot. This is just the latest in what seems like an endless stream of steamy promos for the male stripper movie, from individual posters of each character to a beyond sexy teaser trailer. Only one question remains: Is it July 1 yet?

