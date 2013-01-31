Magic Mike Sequel is Brewing, Ryan Gosling's New Movie Poster, and More!

1. It's coming! Matthew McConaughey reveals that a sequel to last summer's big hit Magic Mike is in the works. [E! Online]

2. Check out the poster for Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper's new movie The Place Beyond the Pines. [Yahoo!]

3. New Girl star Max Greenfield shows off pictures of his SNL-themed Bar Mitzvah on Jimmy Fallon. [ONTD]

4. Don't expect Kimye's baby to be in hand-me-downs! This tike will be rocking custom-made duds. [People]

5. ’60s designer Celia Birtwell designed a Spring capsule collection for Uniqlo. [Fashionista]

6. Watch Jared Leto really smolder in Hugo Boss's new fragrance commercial. [MTV]