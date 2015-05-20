Maggie Gyllenhaal Weighs in on the #ShoeGate Debate

We here at InStyle have always been footwear fanatics, but now more than ever shoes have come to the forefront of red carpet fashion. #ShoeGate, a debate that was sparked at the Cannes Film Festival this week when several female guests were reportedly turned away from a premiere for wearing flats, has everyone buzzing about whether women should be forced to wear heels on the red carpet—even Maggie Gyllenhaal.

At last night’s Gracie Awards in L.A., the actress opened up about whether she believes in a woman’s right to flats. "Why not wear high heels? If you’re pregnant or they’re really not comfortable and they’re getting in the way of what you need to do then don’t wear them. But, if you can wear them and walk around and feel hot then wear them," the actress told reporters before adding that she isn’t hard and fast on any footwear rules. "I certainly have worn flats on the red carpet," Gyllenhaal, who paired her plunging black Alexander McQueen gown with a pair of black heels for the event, noted. "I’m going to wear the [shoes] that are comfortable. But someday I might feel totally the opposite."

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo