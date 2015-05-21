Watch: Maggie Gyllenhaal Opens Up About What Inspires Her

I Am That Girl is an organization that aims to empower women by helping them turn their self-doubts into self-love through honest conversations, so it was only fitting that the organization sent two of its young community members to the Gracie Awards in L.A. on Tuesday night to have meaningful conversations with the night's honorees. Kayla Topp, a 20-year-old IATG chapter leader from Chapman University in Orange, Calif., hit the red carpet along with Ruby, a 13-year-old community member, to interview celebs.

"I'm inspired by people who have some actual sense of themselves," Maggie Gyllenhaal, who took home a Gracie for outstanding female actor in a leading role in a drama, told Topp. "Not a fantasy of who they think they're supposed to be or a performance that they're doing, but who they actually are." The girls also asked attendees questions like "What do you love most about who you are?" and "What is confidence to you?"

I Am That Girl creates both online and offline programs and initiatives that allow girls to express themselves in an open and honest way. The organization has 100 local chapters around the country as well as a community of over 150,000 online users. To learn more, head to iamthatgirl.com, and check out Gyllenhaal's full interview in the clip below.

