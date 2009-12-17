Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

Madonna is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2010 campaign and this time the designers wanted to capture an unseen side of her—domestic diva! Performing household chores from washing the dishes to cooking up spaghetti in the kitchen, the pop icon models the collection of classic Dolce & Gabbana pieces like clingy skirts and sweaters in leopard and crochet. Photographed by Steven Klein, the shoot was inspired by an old Italian film, Luchino Visconti's Bellissima. "The collection is very Italian, It's a return to our roots, so we asked Madonna to interpret it in a different and human way," Stefano Gabbana told WWD.

— Joyann King