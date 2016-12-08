Madonna Admits to Kissing Michael Jackson in Carpool Karaoke

Madonna's Carpool Karaoke run is one epic, vogue-fllled trip down memory lane.

The pop legend made her highly-anticipated appearance on James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment Wednesday, and while we had some pretty high expectations for Madge, the singer didn't fail to slay her musical ride around New York.

Aside from some twerking, classic hits, and reminiscing, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker also spiced up the episode by spilling on a few juicy confessions.

The 58-year-old, who channeled cool rockstar glam in a fitted leather jacket, graphic T-shirt, and beachy middle-parted waves, began the segment on a high note by performing those epic "Vogue" dance moves alongside the British host including some body rolls and an epic leg split.

Corden was all of us as he looked over and admitted, "I feel so inadequate," proving that truly no one can do it like Madonna.

After a few other hits like "Music" and "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina," and a twerk-off to "Bitch I'm Madonna," the platinum-haired singer talked French kissing and divulged that a glass of Chardonnay helped her make the first move on the late King of Pop Michael Jackson when the two were friends.

RELATED: Madonna Gets Into the Art Basel Groove in Miami—Plus More Celebs Partying Down South

She also talked about the kind of man she goes for, admitting, "Well, you have to have a sense of humor and understand my sense of humor otherwise we are dead in the water."

The songstress complimented the Late Late Show host, "[Your wife's] lucky. I think the best thing in the world is to be married to someone who's funny," adding, "All that's missing is a good dress sense."

Watch the full episode above and catch Madonna: Rebel Hearts Tour documentary when it airs on Showtime Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.