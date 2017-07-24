Madonna's Twin Girls Sing and Dance as They Channel Shakira

If your mother is Madonna, we’re guessing you spend a lot of days (and perhaps a few evenings) dancing, singing, and having the most fun any child could have.

Well, our theories were proven true by Madonna’s latest post on Instagram. It features a video of her adorable twin daughters, Stella and Esther Mwale, whom she adopted back in February. In the clip, the cute duo is dancing and singing their hearts out to Shakira’s hit song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

Oh Africa! 🇲🇼♥️😘🇲🇼♥️😘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

The pair matched in yellow, rose-embroidered T-shirts and matching tutus. (So we may also be using them for style inspiration before the summer is over.)

Naturally, Madonna's loyal fans went crazy in her comments to show their love for the girls. “I love seeing videos of these beautiful children,” and “I live for these posts on your Instagram,” are just a couple that demonstrate how happy the video made everyone.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Stella and Esther have become quite the social media stars since Madonna adopted them from Malawi. She frequently posts pictures of them in darling outfits and simply just having a good time.

Sometimes you just have to swing on a tire! 😂🌈🎉💘💕🌍💘💕🌈🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Fashun Victims!!! 😂😂. S and E are launching their first collection with bubble wrap bathing suits!! 👙👙. Renewable Clothing !!! YEAH!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤡 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Talk about being put in the best mood ever.