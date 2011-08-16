Madonna Turns 53 Today: See Her Transformation!

Getty Images (2)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 16, 2011 @ 10:45 am

Madonna's look is ever-evolving. From crimped hair to short crops to long sunny waves, the pop superstar has tried a myriad of looks spanning her over 30-year career. "She embraces huge changes completely," says hairstylist Luigi Murenu. "She's way ahead of us all. By the time the rest of the world is raving about the 'new' Madonna, she's bored and ready to move on." Today, as she celebrates her 53rd birthday, take a look back at her beauty transformation in the gallery.

MORE:Red Lipstick FansBehind-the-Scenes of Material GirlShocking VMA Style Moments

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!