Madonna Turns 53 Today: See Her Transformation!

Madonna's look is ever-evolving. From crimped hair to short crops to long sunny waves, the pop superstar has tried a myriad of looks spanning her over 30-year career. "She embraces huge changes completely," says hairstylist Luigi Murenu. "She's way ahead of us all. By the time the rest of the world is raving about the 'new' Madonna, she's bored and ready to move on." Today, as she celebrates her 53rd birthday, take a look back at her beauty transformation in the gallery.

