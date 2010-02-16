Madonna In Talks For a Clothing Line

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

According to a report in WWD, Madonna is in talks to launch a women's collection, including apparel, accessories, shoes and lingerie, that would be exclusively sold at Macy's. Some of the names under consideration for the pop icon's label include "Material Girl" and "Truth or Dare." It wouldn't be the first time Madonna has ventured into fashion—she collaborated with H&M in 2007 for the M by Madonna line and has appeared in ad campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. Along with her fashion plans, Madge is also set to appear as a judge on Jerry Seinfeld's new NBC reality show, The Marriage Ref, this spring.