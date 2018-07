Madonna kicked off the extension of her world tour over the weekend looking more sticky than sweet in a new addition to her costume lineup: a custom look by Givenchy Haute Couture. She took the stage at London's O2 Arena—the same venue where Michael Jackson's comeback tour was scheduled to kick off. Unable to attend Jackson's memorial service due to her tour schedule, Madonna had a Jackson look-alike dance to a medley of his hits as a tribute.

