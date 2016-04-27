Madonna and Her Kids David and Mercy “Woke Up Like This”

Madonna is fresh off of her Rebel Heart world tour, and it looks like she’s enjoying some well-deserved family time. The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share a photo with her 10-year-old son David and 10-year-old daughter Mercy.

In the adorable selfie, Madonna poses with her smiling kids (and a curious pup!) wearing a baseball cap and a pair of faded sunnies. "We woke up like this..........school daze,” the Material Girl captioned the post, sending off her smiling brood to a day of school.

We woke up like this..........school daze🐶. ❤️#rebelhearts A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

While the star is enjoying a break from performing after an international tour, she hasn’t stopped working. Last week, the icon named Pia Mia the first-ever fashion director of her Material Girl line. "Her creativity, confidence, and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand," the pop star said.

As much as we love Madonna’s fierce on-stage persona, it’s nice to see this sweet side of the “rebellious” star.