Madonna to Release Exercise DVD Addicted To Sweat

Madonna’s exercise obsession is going straight to your living room! Her personal trainer Nicole Winhoffer said the pop icon is working on a series of workout DVDs dubbed Addicted To Sweat, The Huffington Post reports. “The only way she is able to get through her day and schedule all her meetings and to be there for her children is to have a fit body," Winhoffer said. "She makes time in her schedule for the workout. Her fitness is the key. She’s the perfect example to share her workout with people around the world." The release date for the DVD—which will include exercise programs created from Madonna's time teaching cardio classes in Mexico City—is not yet announced. In the meantime, watch Madge's ultimate tribute to fitness, her 2005 video for"Hung Up," for some serious inspiration!

Plus, see Madonna's MDNA tour looks.

MORE: • Shop the Exact Lipstick Madonna Used on Tour• Watch the Video: Madonna’s Tour Costumes• Madonna's Cone Bras Sold At Auction