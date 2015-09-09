Madonna Unveils Her Rebel Heart Tour Costumes, and—of Course—They're Amazing

When Madonna announced last month that her Rebel Heart tour costumes would be designed by the likes of Moschino, Alexander Wang, Gucci, Fausto Puglisi, Prada, Miu Miu, and Swarovski, we couldn't wait for our first look—and now it's finally here. Sketches of each of her ensembles were unveiled today, and (unsurprisingly!) they're wow-worthy.

Some of our favorites? The exotic gypsy-inspired looks created for Madonna and her dancers by Gucci, which mix ruffles, multi-colored trimmings and embroideries, and silk flowers with jacquard lurex-lace. Needless to say, the costumes definitely make a fashion statement.

Courtesy

But we aren't the only Madge fans in the house. Alessandro Michele, Gucci's Creative Director, was also amazed by the superstar. "It has been a marvelous experience and a great gift collaborating with Madonna," he said in a statement about working with the Queen of Pop. "Now that I have had the chance to see her working, I truly understand why she is so grand! I believe she is a true artist and I am crazy about her."

Courtesy

Prepare to see the looks in action when the Rebel Heart tour kicks off tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Additionally, Madonna will wear the outfits as she visits 20 cities in North America and 16 cities in Europe this year, along with additional concerts in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia set for 2016. For more information on dates and tickets, visit madonna.com.

PHOTOS: Madonna's Most Iconic Looks Ever