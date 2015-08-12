Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour Costumes Will Be Designed by Gucci, Moschino, Prada, and More

It’s been 25 years since the queen of pop released “Vogue,” and Madonna will once more strike a pose on stage come Sept. 9, when her Rebel Heart tour officially kicks off in Montreal. While we’re pumped to see how the singer seamlessly blends hits like “Holiday” and “Open Your Heart” with newcomers like “Ghosttown,” we're equally as excited to witness a bevy of scene-stealing fashion moments.

The 56-year-old talent has tapped a laundry list of designers to pause work on their own collections and create one-of-a-kind pieces for her show. Naturally, Jeremy Scott, creative director for Moschino and the man who dressed her for this year's Met Gala, is on the roster, but she’ll also sport designs from Alexander Wang, Gucci, Fausto Puglisi, Prada, Miu Miu, Swarovski, and Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, WWD reports.

RELATED: Does Madonna Read Your Instagram Comments? "Whenever I'm on Holiday," She Says

We’ve already seen glimpses of the matador-like costumes she’s set to debut and we’re counting down the days until she reveals all of the looks, which we expect to be legendary. After all, this is the woman who, thanks to the work of Jean Paul Gaultier, emblazoned cone-shaped bras into pop culture back in 1990 for her Blonde Ambition tour. Past collaborators​ have included Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Riccardo Tisci, and Christian Lacroix. This one’s bound to be one for the books.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Re/Done Jeans