Madonna Said That Her Recent New York Times Profile Made Her Feel “Raped”

Madonna isn't happy with the way her latest interview turned out.

In an Instagram post, she slammed the New York Times profile about her that was published on Wednesday, saying, "It makes me feel raped."

"To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement," she wrote. "The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!"

She went on to imply that the writer, Vanessa Grigoriadis, had a hard time being "the champions of other women."

"Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her," she wrote. "It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19."

She first opened up about being raped at 19 in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, telling the talk show host that a stranger sexually assaulted her.

In the profile, Madonna had discussed everything from Harvey Weinstein (who she said "crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward" with her) to Donald Trump (she denied rumors that she had asked him for a date).

"When we talked about aging, I was surprised when she turned the issue back on me," Grigoriadis had written. "I felt a little foolish for thinking that she would want to talk to me about my own concern about aging, like an older sister. She was an icon, not a shoulder to lean on."

In the interview itself, Madonna addressed the topic of aging, telling Grigoriadis, “I think you think about growing old too much. I think you think about age too much. I think you should just stop thinking about it. Stop thinking, just live your life and don’t be influenced by society trying to make you feel some type of way about your age or what it is you’re supposed to be doing.”