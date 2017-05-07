Madonna Stripped Down for Her Latest Selfies

Madonna's latest Instagram selfies might make you do a double take. However, you're not just imagining things—the 58-year-old singer is, in fact, naked in her posts.

The "Vogue" singer has never been shy about showing off her body, and why should she be? She looks amazing! In her most recent Instagram pics, Madonna showed off some of her favorite jewelry while hanging out in her birthday suit. The first picture in the multi-image post features the singer's diamond grill and layered gold necklaces. She appropriately captioned the image with "Gold," but she wasn't done there.

In the second pic, Madonna shows off her toned physique in a risqué body shot. She's lying on her side, completely naked, as she snaps a photo of her torso, strategically showing underboob but nothing #NSFW. It's like they say: If you've got it, flaunt it!

This isn't the first time the "Like a Virgin" songstress has bared it all on Instagram. A few years ago, she posted another naked picture, questioning why it's acceptable to show bare butts on the social media site but not breasts.

No matter her age, Madonna will never stop challenging the status quo—and we wouldn't have it any other way!