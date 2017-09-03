Surprise! Madonna Moved to Europe Without Telling Us

Madonna will forever keep us on our toes. In her latest Instagram posts, the 59-year-old singer announced that she's now living in Portugal and working on several projects, including new music.

Sometimes you need a change of scenery to stay inspired, which might be why the "Vogue" singer up and moved to Lisbon, the coastal capital of Portugal. She broke the big news to fans on social media, posting a picture of several baskets hanging from a ceiling and writing, "I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!"

I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️💯🎼🐎🍷💃🏻😂 👜! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

According to a second 'gram, the energy of her new home is "so inspiring." Madonna wrote that she has several upcoming projects, including a film and new music, and we can't wait for more deets.

"This will be the next Chapter in My Book!" she wrote. "It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!"

The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️ It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Music isn't the only thing Madonna has in the works, though—she's also trying her hand in the beauty industry. On Saturday, Madonna use Instagram to share a teaser for MDNA Skin, which is coming out in September.

I'm ready to Get under Your Skin.........♥️@mdnaskin A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

You never know what Madonna will do next, and that's why we love her.