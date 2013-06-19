Madonna: The MDNA Tour Debuts Saturday: Her Tour Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Give You the Scoop

Madonna's high-impact performances are as exciting as the work done by her backstage glam squad! While we eagerly await the premiere of Madonna: The MDNA Tour on Epix this Saturday, we caught up with her makeup artist Gina Brooke and her hairstylist Andy LeCompte to see how they kept her look together through the fast-paced dance numbers and even faster wardrobe changes. "The quick changes happened underneath the stage, and we'd basically have to change her hair, makeup, and wardrobe in under five minutes! It's so much fun working with her, though," Brooke told InStyle.com exclusively. "There's nobody like her. I've worked with so many people in the industry, and there is no one and will never be anyone like Madonna." We agree! Click the photo to see her most-memorable looks, and how they came together.