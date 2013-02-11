Madonna Joined Instagram, Identify Thief #1 at Box Office, and More!

Instagram; Courtesy (2); Getty (2); WireImage
InStyle Staff
Feb 11, 2013 @ 12:10 pm

1. Madonna has officially joined Instagram! Follow her? [Instagram]

2. Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman's movie Identity Thief steals the top box office spot.  [EW]

3. It's the Backstreet Boys 20th anniversary, and they're making a documentary.  [THR]

4. Gisele Bundchen posted an adorable photo of her daughter Vivan Lake on Facebook. [HuffPo]

5. Watch a new Game of Thrones teaser trailer! [E! Online]

6. Kate Upton lands Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue for the second year in a row. [SI]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!