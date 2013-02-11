Madonna Joined Instagram, Identify Thief #1 at Box Office, and More!

1. Madonna has officially joined Instagram! Follow her? [Instagram]

2. Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman's movie Identity Thief steals the top box office spot. [EW]

3. It's the Backstreet Boys 20th anniversary, and they're making a documentary. [THR]

4. Gisele Bundchen posted an adorable photo of her daughter Vivan Lake on Facebook. [HuffPo]

5. Watch a new Game of Thrones teaser trailer! [E! Online]

6. Kate Upton lands Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue for the second year in a row. [SI]